Local businesses urged to fill construction worker gap in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte anticipates a significant shortage of construction workers needed for nearly $20 billion in projected infrastructure projects over the coming decades.

The city estimates a demand for approximately 5,000 additional construction workers to complete these extensive projects.

This shortage is viewed by city staff as both a challenge and an opportunity for local businesses and workers to step into high-demand jobs.

A recent report from the City of Charlotte indicates that local business capacity is expected to meet only about half of the workforce need for these projects.

Ed McKinney, who works for the City of Charlotte, explained that local business capacity was projected to meet “about half of the need that we were going to have over a, you know, this is over a 10-, 20-, 30-year period.”

This comes as 25% of the current construction workforce is expected to reach retirement age within the next 10 years, and spending on certain trade jobs could increase by 90%.

One example of a local business adapting to meet changing demands is Daily View Construction, owned by Miguel Avila.

The company, formerly Daily View Pools, received assistance through a city program a few years ago that helped it secure a city contract to install solar panels.

Avila highlighted how his company’s existing expertise from pool excavation, rebar, shockrete concrete, plumbing, and electrical could be applied to new areas.

“Everything from pool excavation, rebar, shockrete concrete, plumbing, and electrical. All these trades that I could be utilizing in other applications or settings,” Avila said.

The city views companies like Daily View Construction as a model for how local businesses can fill the demand for construction workers, preventing projects from going to out-of-state or international firms.

McKinney noted that the city will not face difficulties in building the projects.

He emphasized the city’s priority: “The issue will be making sure that we’re giving all the opportunities for our local community to take advantage of that investment.”

Avila also expressed a desire to see more local participation. “I would like to see how more companies can utilize their skills in different trades to help public work,” he said.

The city is actively encouraging small business owners to participate and is offering assistance to navigate the public contracting bidding process, which can be complex.

This initiative aims to help more local businesses join in the effort.

Beyond construction, workforce shortages are a broader concern in North Carolina.

A report released last month by the UNC School Systems identified degree shortages in key industries critical to the state’s workforce, including nursing, engineering, and education.

That study indicated that UNC would need to increase its output by 5,000 to 10,000 bachelor’s degrees and above to keep pace with the state’s workforce needs.

The city of Charlotte views the current situation as a call to action for small business owners.

The city intends to work with businesses on how to navigate bidding for public contracts.

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