Fort Mill Pharmacy to collect old medications during national event

FORT MILL, S.C. — This weekend, residents in Fort Mill will have the chance to safely get rid of their out-of-date prescriptions.

A National Drug Take Back event will take place on Saturday at Fort Mill Pharmacy.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents will be able to bring old or expired prescriptions, as well as ones that haven’t been used.

However, needles, syringes, and medical patches will not be accepted.

