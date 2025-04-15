Fort Mill Police Department announces location for new headquarters

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is moving its headquarters.

The department said it will now be in a new office space within the remodeled Fort Mill Town Hall on North White Street.

Officials said this is part of the department’s push to enhance services and provide a more efficient and modern environment for its officers and staff.

“We’re excited to welcome the Fort Mill Police Department into our new Town Hall facility,” said Town Manager Cary Vargo. “Having our departments under one roof will create a more unified, efficient experience for our residents — making it easier than ever to access the services they need and ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of public service.”

The office will be open to the public beginning next Monday, April 21.

WATCH BELOW: National Pediatric Health Group joins debate over schools being built near Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

National Pediatric Health Group joins debate over schools being built near Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

©2025 Cox Media Group