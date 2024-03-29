Fort Mill pushes for speed limit changes after crossing guard’s death

FORT MILL, S.C. — For two days in a row, some crossing guards in Fort Mill have not shown up for duty. On Friday, Channel 9 learned they want officials to lower the speed limit in school zones after a crossing guard was hit and killed last week.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke to school officials and Fort Mill’s mayor, who said they’re already working to make some changes.

On Friday, a manager for those crossing guards sent an email to Channel 9, saying, “...simply put -- the guards that are out don’t feel safe directing traffic. They can and should lower speeds to 25 mph in all school zones in Fort Mill that are higher than that.”

Terry learned speed limits are not the same outside every Fort Mill school. At Fort Mill Elementary and Fort Mill Middle schools, where crossing guard Stanley Brucker died last week after being hit by a car, the school zone speed limit is 30 mph.

Outside Springfield Elementary and Springfield Middle schools, it’s 35 mph.

“People fly through there all the time, it’s pretty scary,” said parent Rebecca Cooper.

She told Terry she has a daughter at River Trail Elementary School and she supports lowering the speed limit.

“I’m fine with it being 25, especially during school hours or something. It would completely make sense,” she said.

On Friday, Fort Mill’s mayor sent a statement to Terry, saying in part, “our town has been in contact with and will make a formal request of the South Carolina Department of Transportation to help lower the speed limit in our school zones, review all safety measures and signage and make all improvements needed to help prevent a future occurrence.”

Cooper said she hopes school officials and police will even consider changing who directs traffic outside of local schools.

“Personally, I think we should get police to do it,” she said.

The Fort Mill superintendent sent an email to schools saying he is collaborating with SCDOT, law enforcement, local municipalities, and external organizations to enhance safety around schools. He said specific changes are still under discussion.

The district has a spring break next week, but Terry did reach out again to find out if the crossing guards who were out Friday will return when school resumes.

Read the mayor’s full statement below:

“The Town of Fort Mill as a whole has grieved the loss of our crossing guard, Mr. Brucker. Our police department and emergency services responded immediately to the accident and conducted a thorough investigation which has been reviewed by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol. Following strict protocol, the family was notified as was the driver and a statement was issued to the public.

“We are in constant contact with our school district and are working with them to provide support during this time.

“Our Town has been in contact with and will make a formal request of the South Carolina Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit in our school zones, review all safety measures and signage and make all improvements needed to help prevent a future occurrence.”

