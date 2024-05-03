Missing teen left school, didn’t return home, sheriff says

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old girl who left West Stanly High School Friday afternoon and didn’t return home.

Destini Desire more than likely left the school at 2:50 p.m. with someone whom she was talking to online, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated. Her phone was pinging in the Atlanta area.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find Desire, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

She is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and a backpack.

Call Stanly County Communications at 704-986-3700 if you have information.

