Fort Mill schools install traffic signals due to crossing guard shortage

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill schools are set to install traffic signals at two locations due to a shortage of crossing guards, following an emergency request for assistance.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has approved the installation of temporary traffic signals at Catawba Ridge High School and Doby’s Bridge Elementary School.

This decision follows the company providing crossing guards’ announcement that they would no longer direct traffic in the district, prompting the school district to hire off-duty officers for the task.

“That caught me off guard and caught a lot of people off guard because we were wondering how our kids were going to get in and out of the school,” said David Martin, a local lawmaker.

Martin expressed optimism about the collaboration between district leaders and the city of Fort Mill, noting that it was the first time they were able to streamline the process to address the issue efficiently.

The need for traffic signals became urgent after crossing guard Leslie Richardson was hit by a car while directing traffic near Catawba Ridge High School last year.

This incident highlighted the dangers faced by crossing guards and led to the decision to seek alternative solutions for traffic management.

Adrian Blakeman, a former student at Catawba Ridge High School, reflecting on the situation, mentioned that he believes a traffic light would minimize traffic and improve the flow of vehicles.

He also acknowledged the challenging conditions crossing guards face daily.

“Every time I pass them, I thank them, because that’s not an easy job. Standing in the rain and having cars fly by you is not easy,” said Blakeman.

The temporary traffic signal at Catawba Ridge High School is authorized for 24 months, and there is speculation that it might become permanent, although this has not been confirmed.

With the installation of these traffic signals, Fort Mill schools aim to enhance safety for students and staff, reducing reliance on crossing guards and potentially improving traffic flow around school zones.

