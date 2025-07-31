Fort Mill Schools doing away with crossing guards to handle traffic

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools says they will no longer have crossing guards handle traffic as students return to the classroom next week.

The Herald reported the announcement went out to parents on Wednesday.

The district announced that crossing guards will be stationed at all marked crosswalks to assist students in crossing the street safely. However, due to a lack of guards, they will not be directing traffic in and out of school grounds.

In prior years, the district used a third-party provider to staff crossing guards. This year, the district said that company will no longer supply traffic guards to direct traffic entering and exiting school grounds.

This decision follows a tragic incident last school year where one guard was killed and another injured after being hit by cars.

In a statement from the district, Fort Mill says it is implementing a right-turn only rule at some of the busiest schools to improve safety and efficiency.

The district is asking for patience from parents during this adjustment period. They also recommend all eligible students to utilize bus transportation. If that’s not an option, Fort Mill Schools advises parents to drive safely as local police will be increasing their presence in school zones.

