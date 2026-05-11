Fort Mill’s Springfield Elementary recognized for leadership and student success

FORT MILL, S.C. — Springfield Elementary School in Fort Mill was named a 2026 National Gold Star School for its excellence in leadership, student success and school culture.

According to a release from the school, the National Gold Star Program recognizes schools that demonstrate an established culture, empowered people and optimal systems.

The schools are chosen by the National Association of Elementary School Principals through a competitive application process, the school said.

“This recognition reflects the strong relationships and caring culture that define Springfield Elementary School every day,” Principal Adam Fantone said in the release. “We are proud to be a school where students feel supported and inspired to do their best each day.”

Springfield Elementary will officially be recognized in July during the National School Leaders Conference in Orlando.

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