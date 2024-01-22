Four hurt in crash near Light Rail stop in University City

CHARLOTTE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed near a CATS Lynx Blue Line stop in University City Monday morning.

MEDIC said they suffered minor injuries from the accident in the southbound lanes of North Tryon near Stetson Drive, where the University City Boulevard Station is located.

The accident was reported at 3:22 a.m. and cleared by 4:30 a.m.

Channel 9′s photographer at the crash said the car looked like it crashed into the fence separating the station from the street. The front end of the car was heavily damaged.

CATS technicians were seen at the scene of the wreck, but it doesn’t seem like there was any impact to the transportation schedule.

