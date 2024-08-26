Four local homes sold for $6M-plus in July

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Led by a record-breaking residential sale on Lake Norman, four homes in Mecklenburg County eclipsed the $6 million mark when they sold in July.

The Cornelius estate that set the record sold for $11.5 million — the highest sale price ever in Canopy MLS for any home in the Charlotte region. That home on Belle Isle Drive in The Peninsula area spans 7,209 square feet and includes five bedrooms, with five full and three half bathrooms.

Its 1.44-acre lakefront lot includes a private beach, pier, boat lift, infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and separate guest casita.

Other homes in the county that garnered a sale price of more than $6 million last month include an $8.7 million lakefront property, also in Cornelius; a $6.86 million mansion in south Charlotte’s Quail Hollow neighborhood; and a $6.2 million historic residence in Dilworth.

Each month, CBJ puts together a roundup of the top-priced home sales across Mecklenburg County. The monthly feature is compiled from county deed data pulled by American City Business Leads, a division of CBJ parent company American City Business Journals. Additional property details come from county records, the listing brokerage and online residential real estate platforms such as Zillow and Realtor.com.

Homes featured in this roundup represent the 10 most expensive residential sales filed in Mecklenburg County during the month of July.

Read more here.

VIDEO: NFL player’s father killed in Lake Norman home explosion

NFL player’s father killed in Lake Norman home explosion









©2024 Cox Media Group