Bill aims to regulate encampments for those without homes

NORTH CAROLINA — Lawmakers have introduced a bill in response to the growth in the homeless population in our state. That bill could put limitations on how and where the unhoused can set up camp.

Sponsors of House Bill 781 said it is not an effort to criminalize homelessness; rather, this proposal addresses the use of public property for camping and sleeping without prohibiting homelessness itself.

However, opponents said the bill fails to address the root cause of why someone is forced to live in a tent.

The bill made it out of the State House Judicial Committee on Tuesday. Representative Laura Budd of Mecklenburg County is on that committee.

“I think one of the reasons this bill showed up is that it is uncomfortable to see people homeless,” said Budd. “I am opposed to the bill, yes, I voted against it.”

If made law, local governments could designate spaces, not near residential areas, for outdoor camping and sleeping if indoor shelters can’t meet demand.

Security and toilets would have to be provided, as well as behavioral health services. Alcohol or drugs would be banned from the areas.

“The idea that we’re going to have a sanctioned, homeless encampment that is paid for by the municipality does not actually go to the root cause of trying to solve a problem,” said Budd.

However, advocates who support the unhoused are skeptical. Deborah Phillips, executive director of Block Love, told Channel 9 that House Bill 781 doesn’t address the root cause of why people end up there.

“I don’t want designated spaces to take away from shelter space. We have to get shelters, and we have to get housing,” said Phillips.

Resident Jon Britton said he is headed down that path. He said his days of calling his space home are numbered.

“I’ve been doing lights and signs for 40-plus years, and I have some projects I’m working on right now,” Britton explained. “I just kept encouraging myself to keep going and going to get out of this situation. ‘And how close are you to that?’ About three or four weeks.”

Though there are no criminal violations, the bill does call for civil penalties for anyone who camps on public property outside of the designated areas.

It’s expected to come to the House floor for a vote in days, not weeks.

