Free housing fair works to connect first-time home buyers with resources, professionals

CHARLOTTE — Families gathered with the Latin American Coalition to learn about housing options and resources.

The coalition hosted a free housing fair in east Charlotte Saturday morning.

First-time home owners and families were connected with banks, realtors, and other groups to learn and help smooth out the home-buying process.

The more you know about how to buy your first home — all the tools you have, the assistance you have, no down payment, closing cost assistance," said Cecilia Carbajal, an organizer. “We are here to help you from beginning to end.”

The fair was free and ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said the event provided financial assistance programs, bilingual support, and childcare.

WATCH: Residents oppose roundabout proposal in Rock Hill

Residents oppose roundabout proposal in Rock Hill

©2026 Cox Media Group