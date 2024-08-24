Free Wi-Fi hubs coming to local parks

CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Charlotte region will soon have access to more than a dozen free Wi-Fi hubs as part of an effort to help bridge the digital divide.

Earlier this month, Mecklenburg County said it will install the technology at 14 local parks and recreation centers. Inside and outside the facilities, people will gain access to unlimited internet and cellular hot spots.

Residents who live near the hubs will also be able to access the free service. There is no signup required.

The public Wi-Fi is funded with $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Mecklenburg County said. It was signed by President Joe Biden that year to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic and address economic inequalities.

