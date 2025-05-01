Speed up or move over: N.C. bill targets slow drivers

CHARLOTTE — A new bill in the North Carolina legislature wants to keep slow drivers out of the passing lane.

House Bill 864 would set new rules, including banning certain trucks from the left lane on interstates with six or more lanes.

Drivers would also be required to drive at least 45 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, and at least 50 mph in a 60-mph zone.

There would be some exceptions, like for tractors or farming equipment.

The bill is currently being reviewed by a House committee.

