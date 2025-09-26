Funding cuts, budget gap force Charlotte’s NPR station to leave Uptown location

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s NPR affiliate, WFAE, will leave its Uptown location in spring 2026 due to federal funding cuts, declining corporate support, and a $1 million budget gap, the radio station announced on Friday.

WFAE plans to move its operations back to its broadcast home in University City to ensure long-term sustainability, officials said. The station’s new location will be at 8801 J.M. Keynes Drive, in the One University Place building.

WFAE moved into the Uptown building at 301 E. Seventh St. in 2022, initially planning to stay long term, the Charlotte Business Journal reported. The station subleased the space from former tenant Google Fiber for four years, followed by a lease from building owner Levine Properties for another five years.

Despite leaving the Uptown location, WFAE will maintain a presence in the area through partnerships with local organizations such as the Carolina Theatre, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and UNC Charlotte.

“When we look at the financial realities we’re facing, we have to reevaluate our priorities — including whether a permanent uptown location is sustainable — to ensure WFAE’s ability to serve the Charlotte region remains strong,” said WFAE President & CEO Ju-Don Marshall in a news release. “But our commitment to engaging the communities we serve isn’t going anywhere. By taking ‘WFAE Everywhere,’ we’ll continue connecting with you in new and meaningful ways.”

The station is also expanding its “WFAE Everywhere” approach, which aims to bring live events, conversations, and programming to neighborhoods and venues across the Charlotte region.

WFAE’s strategic move to University City is part of its efforts to adapt to financial challenges while continuing to serve the Charlotte community through innovative programming and partnerships.

The Charlotte Business Journal contributed to this report.

©2025 Cox Media Group