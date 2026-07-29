Funeral services to be held for Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham returned to his home state Wednesday morning, following the first of two funeral services.

Tuesday’s services included dignitaries from around the world, and now, the people that he served for more than 30 years will get a chance to pay their respects at the South Carolina State House.

Unlike Tuesday’s service in Washington D.C., this memorial will be more like a homecoming for the man whose public service started in the Palmetto State.

The public is invited to bid him farewell during a procession from the State House to the church where his memorial service will take place Wednesday afternoon. Channel 9’s Ken Lemon is told the procession will also include a military flyover to honor Sen. Graham’s service in the Air Force.

Sen. Graham’s flag-draped casket that was carried to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. is set to arrive in Columbia later this morning. The South Carolina State Guard will lead a procession with a presentation of law enforcement from across the state. Channel 9’s Ken Lemon is told the procession will also include a military flyover to honor Sen. Graham’s service in the Air Force.

For people in Graham’s small hometown of Central, South Carolina, his sudden passing is something they’re still processing.

“Shock has been the primary thing,” resident Luke Moscato said. “He’s been a staple of the area. Everyone knows who he is, regardless of whether you agree with him politically or not.”

The procession will begin at the State House and end at First Baptist Church of Columbia for Graham’s memorial service at noon.

Tune in to Channel 9 for live coverage of the procession at 10:45 a.m. with an update from South Carolina reporter Tina Terry at noon.

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