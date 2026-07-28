New NC law targets vape shops

CHARLOTTE — A provision in the North Carolina state budget includes new regulations for vape shops.

Starting in October, vape shops will be required to pay a $1,000 state license tax yearly. They’ll also be required to verify customers’ ages before allowing anyone younger than 21 inside and face tougher penalties for selling unauthorized vaping products.

The law also expands the state’s power to investigate vape shops and seize illegal products.

The new rules do not apply to other convenience stores, gas stations or grocery stores that sell vapes, but many public health advocates want lawmakers to broaden the restrictions to include them.

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