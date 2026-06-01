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Furniture company pays $7M for Charlotte site as plans for first NC showroom take shape

By Charlotte Business Journal
Living Spaces California furniture chain Living Spaces has acquired a 21-acre site for its first North Carolina showroom. The brand acquired property at 409 Tyvola Road on May 26 for $7 million. (Living Spaces)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Plans for Living Spaces’ first Charlotte showroom are progressing after it acquired a nearly 21-acre site.

The California-based furniture brand paid $7 million for 20.95 acres at 409 Tyvola Road, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed May 26, records show. The vacant site, located at Tyvola Road and Interstate 77, is less than a half-mile from a Costco Wholesale store.

Living Spaces intends to build a 154,500-square-foot retail showroom and cafe, according to plans filed with the city of Charlotte in April.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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