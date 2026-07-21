Fury 325 reopens at Carowinds after foundation repairs and safety inspection

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has reopened its iconic Fury 325 roller coaster after completing foundation-related improvements and a comprehensive safety inspection.

Park officials said routine maintenance inspections detected a slight change in the foundation surrounding one of the ride’s support columns.

Working with engineers, third-party experts and the North Carolina Department of Labor, Carowinds completed repairs and inspections to ensure the coaster meets or exceeds all safety and operational requirements.

The park emphasized that the work was proactive and part of its ongoing maintenance program, noting that gradual changes to roller coaster foundations can occur over time due to environmental, mechanical and geological factors.

Officials said early detection allowed crews to reinforce the foundation before it became a larger issue.

Carowinds says Fury 325 has now resumed normal operations and remains safe for guests, adding that it will continue investing in inspections, engineering assessments and preventative maintenance to maintain the ride’s safety.

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