Future of Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte likely to be decided by spring

CHARLOTTE — The future of the Wells Fargo Championship has yet to be decided beyond 2024, but a first hint of an anticipated record revenue year is likely to surface next month when organizers disclose charitable donations.

The annual PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club started in 2003. Title sponsor Wells Fargo & Co. is in discussions with the club and the PGA Tour about whether the annual tournament will continue after next year.

Bank spokesperson Josh Dunn told CBJ, “We are in talks, and no decisions have been made. We are continuing to evaluate opportunities.” He added that the bank is focused now on the 2024 tournament, which has been named one of eight “signature” events by the PGA Tour.

Johnny Harris, the club president and the man most responsible for the city’s ascent into men’s professional golf, told CBJ that he anticipates having an answer on Wells Fargo’s future, and the tournament’s, by May, when the 2024 tournament is played.

