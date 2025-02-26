Gas leak impacting traffic near busy Matthews intersection

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A natural gas leak is impacting traffic near a busy intersection in Matthews, police said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post around 11 a.m., the Matthews Police Department said East John Street was closed between North Trade Street and Park Square Place.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene and estimated repairs could “take up to two more hours.”

Officials advised drivers to plan an alternate route of Highway 74 for the time being.

We’re monitoring traffic updates and we’ll bring you the latest on Eyewitness News at noon.

