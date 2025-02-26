Local

Gas leak impacting traffic near busy Matthews intersection

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Gas leak impacting traffic near Matthews intersection
Gas leak impacting traffic near busy Matthews intersection
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A natural gas leak is impacting traffic near a busy intersection in Matthews, police said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post around 11 a.m., the Matthews Police Department said East John Street was closed between North Trade Street and Park Square Place.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene and estimated repairs could “take up to two more hours.”

UPDATES: WSOC Live Traffic Map

Officials advised drivers to plan an alternate route of Highway 74 for the time being.

We’re monitoring traffic updates and we’ll bring you the latest on Eyewitness News at noon.

WATCH BELOW: Piedmont Natural Gas customers see heating bill increase

Piedmont Natural Gas customers see heating bill increase

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read