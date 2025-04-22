Gas station robbery near Boone leads to chase, deputy shot in Tennessee

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of robbing a gas station near Boone before leading officers on a chase and shooting a deputy in Tennessee.

According to the Watauga Democrat, the incident started at the Quality Plus Gas Station on Highway 321.

The suspect is accused of crashing their vehicle just over the state line near Mountain City, Tennessee.

That is where investigators said the suspect shot the deputy, who, in response, returned fire.

However, the deputy has already been released from the hospital, according to the Watauga Democrat.

The condition of the suspect is unclear at this time.

