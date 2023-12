GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston Christian School has announced it will be canceling for the rest of the semester.

The decision came after around 50 middle school students were observed exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

School leaders said originally more than 15 students stated they were not feeling well before this number escalated.

Thursday was the last day of classes at the school, and finals have also been canceled.

