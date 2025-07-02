Gaston County announces death of longtime Belmont mayor

BELMONT, N.C. — Gaston County announced that longtime mayor of Belmont Charlie Martin has died in a social media post late Tuesday night.

Martin stepped down from his position as mayor in June 2023 due to personal health reasons.

He served as mayor of Belmont for approximately 10 years and as city councilman for eight.

“Charlie was exactly the type of man that made you proud to be a Gaston County resident,” Gaston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chad Brown said following the announcement. “He cared passionately about the people in his community and was always willing to get involved.”

Brown said Martin was cherished in the community and will be greatly missed.

