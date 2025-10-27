Gaston County considers selling Museum of Art and History archives building

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Museum of Art and History’s archives building in Gaston County may soon be up for sale.

Located on Dallas Cherryville Highway in Dallas, the building currently stores most of the museum’s 83,000 artifacts.

County leaders have taken steps to appraise the property, the Gaston Gazette reports.

However, the county commissioners have not yet made a final decision regarding the future of the building.

