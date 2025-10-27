Local

Gaston County considers selling Museum of Art and History archives building

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Gaston County Museum A crowd gathered outside the Gaston County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday to support funding for the county museum. The possibility of ending public funding has been on the table since last year, which was also when a controversial display was removed from the museum.
By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Museum of Art and History’s archives building in Gaston County may soon be up for sale.

Located on Dallas Cherryville Highway in Dallas, the building currently stores most of the museum’s 83,000 artifacts.

County leaders have taken steps to appraise the property, the Gaston Gazette reports.

However, the county commissioners have not yet made a final decision regarding the future of the building.

WATCH: Trial begins for suspects in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case

Trial begins for suspects in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder case

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read