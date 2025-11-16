Gaston County EMT injured in Florida crash

BREVARD COUNTY, FL — Gaston County EMS said a driver hit one of their paramedics in Florida after she stopped at the scene of a crash to try and help.

The crash happened Saturday on I-95 in Brevard County. Channel 9’s sister station there reported a man died in the original crash when he got out of his car and two drivers hit him.

Another driver hit the Gaston paramedic when she stopped to help. She was airlifted to the hospital.

Gaston County EMS said on Facebook, “This tragedy is a powerful reminder of the selflessness and courage our team members embody, not only on duty but in their personal lives as well.”

