Pedestrian fatally struck in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Donald Ross Road.

It shut down the inbound lanes of the roadway for hours as crews investigated the incident.

