Gaston County man found guilty of stabbing woman to death, sentenced to life in prison

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Friday.

Keon Latroy Pernell, 27, was convicted of the murder of Cherie Shavon Ingram, 38, which occurred on March 27, 2021, in Gastonia. The trial lasted two weeks.

In October 2020, Pernell was accused of attempted first-degree murder for stabbing Ingram outside a convenience store in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. He was granted bond and later accompanied Ingram to Gastonia in March 2021.

Ingram had last been seen with Pernell at a bar in Gastonia on March 27, 2021. She was reported missing on April 7, and her remains were found in a wooded area near Broad Street in Gastonia, where she had been stabbed multiple times, officials said.

The family of Cherie Ingram chose not to speak at sentencing but attended all proceedings.

