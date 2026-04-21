Gaston County rescue squad requests more funding

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Dallas Rescue Squad is asking Gaston County leaders for more funding.

Officials asked the Gaston County Board of Commissioners to reimburse them an extra $8.50 per unit hour, according to The Gaston Gazette.

Currently, they’re being paid $51.50 per unit hour worked.

At a board of commissioners meeting on April 14, Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers told county leaders the squad hasn’t received a pay increase since 2022.

The team is the last remaining independent rescue squad in the county. The group works alongside Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

Withers says the raise would help with payroll, insurance and fuel costs. He said he hopes to expand the Dallas Rescue Squad soon by adding more workers.

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