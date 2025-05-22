Gastonia council deadlocked on proposed 222-home development

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia city leaders are at a stalemate over a proposed 222-home development near Briar Oak and Penny Park Drives.

A public hearing regarding the matter was held earlier this week, according to the Gaston Gazette.

During the hearing, officials discussed concerns about traffic and stormwater challenges for the development and wildlife.

Ultimately, the council voted 3 to 3. A second vote is expected to take place on August 19.

