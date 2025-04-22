Rock Hill development chips away at need for affordable housing

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A development will bring 150 new affordable homes to the Rock Hill area, but it’s only a small fraction of what’s still needed in the area.

Courtney Denton runs the Life House Women’s Shelter and knows a lot about homelessness in York County.

“Homelessness is really a direct link to the deficiency of housing available at a market rate equal to that of wages people are making in our community,” she told Channel 9’s Tina Terry on Tuesday.

She says she’s noticed a change recently at the shelter.

“We are a stopgap for people that used to be housed but now don’t make enough money to live,” Denton said.

A new site on Heckle Boulevard will soon be home to 156 affordable housing units. The builder, Greenway Residential Development, says special financing through the Rock Hill Housing Authority made it possible.

“If we did not have the bond we would have to go out and get a higher loan interest and we would not be able to build it,” said Mark Richardson with Greenway Residential.

The units will target people at or below 60% of the area median income. However, it’s a small percentage of the 1,200 affordable units needed in the Rock Hill market.

Leasing could start by the first quarter of 2026.

