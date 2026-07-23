Gastonia police arrest domestic violence suspect after mile-long K-9 track

GASTONIA, N.C. — A domestic violence suspect, Brandon Petersen, 30, was taken into custody this morning after K-9 Bo and his handler, Sgt. Rowland, tracked him for more than a mile, Gastonia Police said. The pursuit began from the Pineview Lane Apartments on South New Hope Road and ended at a nearby shopping center, following a 911 call for help during a domestic violence incident.

The apprehension of Petersen occurred despite heavy, pouring rain and the challenging conditions of tracking through areas with high foot and car traffic. K-9 Bo was able to lock on to the suspect’s scent and maintain the track through these environments. The victim of the incident received hospital treatment.

K-9 Bo tracked Petersen through varied terrain, including wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, before leading officers to the shopping center.

All patrol officers involved, alongside K-9 Bo and Sgt. Rowland, were commended for their outstanding work.

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