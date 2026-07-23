Off-duty firefighter saves man after accidental shooting at Charlotte Jimmy John’s

CHARLOTTE — A firefighter from Fort Mill is being called a hero after jumping in to save a man’s life when a gun accidentally went off inside a Jimmy John’s location in south Charlotte.

Marquis Robinson told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito he heard a pop after he had just left a barbershop. He turned left and saw a man on the ground near Jimmy John’s on S. Tryon Street. He said it looked like the man had just fallen and needed help, but he realized how serious it was when he got closer.

“I seen the wound and the bag had a hole in it,” Robinson said.

Robinson is used to helping others as a firefighter, so when he saw Greg DeMarco in need, he never hesitated.

“When I fell, my gun went off, shot through the bottom of my bag, hit me in the left arm ... hand and wrist. It was just a real bloodbath,” DeMarco told Esposito.

It happened Monday evening. DeMarco says he made a pit stop at the restaurant while on his way home to Waxhaw.

“He was frantic. I said if you can relax, I can try and stop the bleeding a little bit more. In the meantime, he finally calmed down. I tried the best I can to stop the bleeding,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he rushed back to the barbershop to get towels and a belt to create a tourniquet around DeMarco’s arm.

Accidental shooting at Jimmy John's in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrived minutes later, and DeMarco went to the hospital. Still, he credits Robinson for saving his life.

“That blood was really coming out, really gushing, and I was losing consciousness, slowly,” DeMarco said. “I’m so very thankful, I love him for it.”

“I feel good hearing it,” Robinson said. “I’m just glad I’m able to be the reason he is still here.”

DeMarco plays bass guitar with his church, but he said he won’t be able to play for a while due to this injury. He says that won’t keep him down. The U.S. Navy veteran is still all smiles on Thursday, holding that guitar and saying doctors are hopeful he’ll make a full recovery.

That’s good news for Robinson, too.

“I’m glad to hear that. I really am,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he’s been with the Fort Mill Fire Department for one year, and he just got his EMT certification two months ago. He says this was the first time he’s had to put that training to use in the field.

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