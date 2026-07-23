3 teens charged with murder after 14-year-old dies from Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 14-year-old boy died on Wednesday from gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting on July 14 in northwest Charlotte, police said. Three teenagers, Tabius Joseph, 17, Juandriqus Dempsey, 17 and a 15-year-old boy, have been charged with his murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Homicide Unit detectives obtained additional arrest warrants on Thursday, charging all three suspects.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lewiston Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call and found the juvenile, Kamarhy Sanders-Livingston, unresponsive in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Sanders-Livingston was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

Freedom Division detectives initially responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. Crime Scene Search also responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

As a result of the continued investigation, detectives identified Joseph, 17, Dempsey, 17 and a 15-year-old male juvenile as suspects in the case.

Arrest warrants were initially obtained for Joseph and Dempsey for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, felony conspiracy and injury to real property. A secure custody order was obtained against the 15-year-old suspect.

CMPD’s Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment (JADE) team located and arrested Joseph on July 15. CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located and arrested Dempsey and the 15-year-old suspect on Wednesday.

Following their interviews, Joseph and Dempsey were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old suspect was transferred to a Juvenile Detention Center in Cabarrus County.

Homicide detectives became involved in the investigation after Sanders-Livingston’s death and subsequently obtained the murder charges against all three suspects on Thursday.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of his passing and these arrests.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

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