Gastonia takes over Juneteenth festival after public outcry

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Juneteenth festival in Gastonia is now a city-run event.

Last week, organizers revealed that they would have to pay over $15,000 out of pocket for staff required at the event.

Now, however, they no longer have to pay for it.

Tasha White said a weight has been lifted off her shoulders after the city council unanimously voted to make the Ebonyfest Juneteenth Festival a city-run event.

“I really do feel seen, heard, and valued,” said White. “We were asking for a reduction in our in-kind costs; what they gave us was even better than we anticipated.”

In January 2024, city leaders voted to change their in-kind services policy. This meant that organizers must cover all staffing costs, such as fire and police.

Previously, the city absorbed those fees. However, leaders said they were waiting a year before they officially implemented the change.

Councilwoman Jennifer Stepp addressed the police change at Tuesday’s council meeting and said it was intended to lower the tax rate.

“I do want to make it clear that there was never any intention to hurt any particular community, and it was all or nothing for everybody. There were other organizations that either had to not have their event or come up with it,” said Stepp.

After the public outcry, Councilwoman Cheryl Littejohn made a motion to absorb the staffing costs for the Ebonyfest Juneteenth celebration.

“The biggest reason it’s important is that that price tag, that estimate, that bill is gone, that $15,630,” said Littejohn.

While White is pleased with the outcome, she is thinking about other community organizers who are uncertain about their future events.

“I will be speaking up for those who are still facing a huge price tag,” said White. “We want them to create a model that anybody can use, so whether it is the Highland festival or Toys for Tots.”

City leaders told Channel 9 they plan to revisit the in-kind services policy next month.

