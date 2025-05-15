Gastonia festival organizers face new costs as city ends free staffing support

GASTONIA, N.C. — Celebrations of community collaboration are now facing a financial roadblock.

The city of Gastonia will no longer be footing the bill for first responders and workers at festivals. Instead, organizers will have to pick up the cost.

Channel 9’s Almiya White delved into why this shift in policy could mean an uncertain future.

For 35 years, Erwin Center and Park have been the home of the Highland Festival.

One of its organizers, Finland Fair, said the festival is an opportunity for the community to come together. But this year, they are facing a financial barrier.

“They’ve been helping us for years, and then all of a sudden, you just cut it out. It’s kind of rough,” said Fair.

Starting this year, organizers must cover all staffing costs the city deems necessary, such as fire and police, to name a few. Previously, the city absorbed those fees.

It’s a part of a change to the city of Gastonia’s kind services policy councilmembers passed unanimously last year.

They waited a year, however, to implement this change in hopes of giving nonprofits time to prepare.

“We’re looking at a number of, like, $17,000 in order to put this thing on for a week,” said Fair. “I feel that it’s like the city is letting this community down. We’re just trying to reach the community, to educate the community, and reach these children to try to help.

And he’s not alone. Tasha White, organizer of Gastonia’s Ebonyfest Juneteenth Festival, said she is looking at spending over 15,000 for staffing.

“I don’t have a problem, you know, making a payment to the city. I just don’t think it needs to be $15,000 for two days, right? I think we could have a more equitable and more engaging and collaborative solution,” said White.

Channel 9 reached out to the city about the change. They released a statement saying the changes are due to the increasing cost of staffing essential city services.

The city also said it will continue to support nonprofit-led events by waiving facility rental fees for approved applications.

However, without the financial support, organizers said they are uncertain about future events.

