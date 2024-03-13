Gastonia woman accused of filing insurance claim for lost jewelry that she still had

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman in Gastonia was arrested and charged after insurance officials accused her of claiming to lose her jewelry for the insurance payout.

Agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance claim Dawn Cullom, 47, submitted false statements to two insurance companies, claiming to have lost jewelry while surfing at Kure Beach in July. Photographs discovered by the agents show the jewelry was still in her possession, according to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to covering the cost of fraud.”

She got $7,476 from the insurance companies and tried to submit the same loss claim with another agency in September.

Gaston County officials issued a warrant for her arrest in January.

