Woman accused of filing claim for crash she was never in

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman faces charges of insurance fraud after investigators say she filed an insurance claim for a crash she wasn’t involved in.

The Department of Insurance launched a criminal investigation into Peebles Laverne Love Johnson, 36.

She’s accused of submitting a fake claim to Sentry Insurance Co., allegedly saying she was driving her Toyota Sequoia SUV with a passenger in the vehicle when it was involved in a crash on May 29, 2023.

According to her criminal summons, she was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She’s scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on Feb. 29.

