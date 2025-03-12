GE Aerospace to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories, supply chain

NORTH CAROLINA — GE Aerospace announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion in its U.S. factories and supply chain to enhance manufacturing capabilities and incorporate innovative materials for the future of flight.

This investment, nearly double last year’s commitment, aims to improve engine safety, quality, and delivery, benefiting more than two dozen communities across 16 states. The company also plans to hire approximately 5,000 U.S. workers this year, including roles in manufacturing and engineering.

“Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace.

The investment includes $500 million to expand capacity and improve quality and delivery, particularly for the narrowbody CFM LEAP engine, with deliveries expected to increase by 15-20% this year.

Key sites in Greater Cincinnati, Muskegon, Michigan, Durham, North Carolina, Lafayette, Indiana, and West Jefferson, North Carolina are set to receive significant upgrades and expansions.

GE Aerospace is also allocating over $100 million to scale the production of innovative materials and parts, such as additive manufacturing and ceramic matrix composites.

Facilities in Auburn, Alabama, West Chester, Ohio, Huntsville, Alabama, Asheville, North Carolina, and Batesville, Mississippi will see investments to enhance their capabilities.

Additionally, over $100 million is dedicated to strengthening the company’s external supplier base, ensuring suppliers have access to the latest tools to reduce defects and supply chain constraints.

GE Aerospace engines, including those made by CFM International, power three out of every four commercial flights worldwide and two out of three U.S. military combat and helicopter aircraft.

With this substantial investment, GE Aerospace is poised to maintain its leadership in the aerospace industry, supporting both commercial and military aviation advancements.

