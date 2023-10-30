Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis to undergo $1.2M renovation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said there was one most-asked question he received when the city first started its downtown revitalization effort years ago: would the Gem Theatre be preserved? Since that endeavor began, city leaders have celebrated the Gem Theatre’s 85th birthday and are beginning yet another wave of renovations there.

The city announced on Friday it would begin a $1.2 million investment in January to enhance the downtown landmark. The next phase of renovations at the city-owned theatre will be completed within four months and will focus on the building’s interior. The project calls for the replacement or repair of the theater’s seats, projector, screen and curtains, among other things.

City leaders have prioritized the theater as a critical piece of Kannapolis’ downtown revival, which has drawn hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment since 2015.

