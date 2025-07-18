Georgia man charged with 1st-degree murder in local woman’s disappearance

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Zachary William Ramey, 35, of Blairsville, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death in connection with the disappearance and death of Candice Aufrecht, a Lincoln County woman.

Zachary William Ramey

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ramey on Thursday following a lengthy investigation into Aufrecht’s disappearance, which began when she was reported missing in March 2023. Her remains were discovered in February near Hardin Road on U.S. Highway 321 in Gaston County.

The investigation into Aufrecht’s disappearance was initially conducted by the Lincolnton Police Department, which lasted until her remains were found in February 2025.

An autopsy confirmed her death was a homicide, leading to further investigation by the Gaston County Police Department.

Following the discovery of Aufrecht’s remains, the homicide investigation was transferred to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from Lincoln County, in collaboration with Gaston County Police, conducted numerous interviews and searches, collecting evidence from multiple locations.

Detectives traveled across North Carolina and into South Carolina and Georgia, following leads and conducting interviews.

On July 2, they obtained a warrant for Ramey related to a weapons violation from 2023, leading to his extradition from Georgia to Lincoln County.

While Ramey was in custody, detectives continued to develop leads and gather information, culminating in the additional charges of first-degree murder and concealment of death on Thursday. The arrest was the result of combined efforts from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston County Police, North Carolina SBI, and Lincolnton Police Department.

Ramey is currently held without bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, facing serious charges that have emerged from a complex and multi-agency investigation into Aufrecht’s tragic death.

