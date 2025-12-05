Gift card scam targets Gastonia businesses, police warn

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have issued a warning about a gift card scam targeting local businesses during the holiday season.

They say scammers are impersonating federal law enforcement officials and using threatening language to demand immediate payment using gift cards. Once the card numbers are provided over the phone, the money is gone.

The police emphasize that no legitimate business, government agency, or law enforcement will ever request payment through gift cards. They advise the public to never share gift card numbers over the phone or online.

If someone threatens arrest, service shutoff, or imposes urgent penalties, it is likely a scam. Authorities urge individuals to take a moment to verify the caller by hanging up and calling the company back using an official number.

Officials say suspicious calls should be reported immediately to Gastonia Police and the Federal Trade Commission.

VIDEO: Protecting yourself from text message scams

Protecting yourself from text message scams

©2025 Cox Media Group