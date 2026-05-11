Lt. Governor Pamela Evette talks race for governor’s mansion

SOUTH CAROLINA — Next month is the primary, and the Political Beat is committed to covering the state’s key races.

No race is getting more attention than the race for the governor’s mansion.

Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry sat down with Lt. Governor Pamela Evette about her campaign.

Lt. Governor Evette, a Republican candidate, has received an endorsement from Governor Henry McMaster. Evette expressed her gratitude for the support.

Evette highlighted her vision for the state, emphasizing focus areas such as energy, technical colleges, and technology.

“And now I see a South Carolina where we focus on energy. We continue to focus on our amazing technical colleges. We lean in on technology. We’re doing things now where we need a business mind,” Evette said, explaining her decision to run for governor.

A top priority for Evette’s campaign is cutting taxes. She proposes eliminating the state income tax.

“Day one, we’ll start eliminating the state income tax,” she said. “That is what people want, no matter where you go around the state. You do that by reigning in spending by leaning in on technology.”

Evette talked about local issues, including the fight by York County neighbors against Silfab Solar. It uses federally regulated chemicals in the manufacturing of solar panels. It sits just yards from a Fort Mill public school.

Silfab Solar Evette talked about local issues, including the fight by York County neighbors against Silfab Solar. It uses federally regulated chemicals in the manufacturing of solar panels. It sits just yards from a Fort Mill public school. (WSOC.)

“Well, I have heard an awful lot about Silfab. You know, I have reached all 46 counties between July and December of last year. The amount of turnout of moms with babies in their arms and young ones with them to talk about this issue,” she said. “It is something that’s near and dear to my heart because I’m a mom and I understand their concern.”

“At a state level, I’m very proud of what my recent DES is doing right now,” she added. “They have brought in an independent third-party engineering firm to guide them on how it is set up and if there are any safety issues that we need to look at. And it’s something we have to keep a close eye on because there’s nothing more important to all of us than our children, especially when that facility is sitting so close to a school. So as governor, I will make sure that we will stay on top of it, that they will have, you know, a lot of inspections to make sure everything is going good. We need to give peace of mind to our parents.

Evette also addressed the rapid growth in counties like Lancaster and York, advocating for a state master plan to manage development.

She noted such a plan would provide comfort to residents in high-growth areas, assuring them that plans are in place for issues like roads and schools.

Education is another key focus for Evette, who supports universal school choice.

“And I’m passionate about it because I sit with lieutenant governors from all across the country. And ones that have universal school choice in their states, they have seen the biggest success in educational outcomes,” Evette stated.

Evette added that parents have a responsibility to guide their children’s education. She also encouraged public engagement in the election season.

“Make sure you’re voting for people who can do the job you’re trying to get them to do. And then make sure you get out and vote. Get involved in the process,” she said, calling for record-high turnouts on June 9.

>> You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of the page.

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