Girl shot while walking in Salisbury, police say

SALSIBURY, N.C. — A girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while walking in Salisbury, police said.
The juvenile was struck by gunfire along Old Concord Road near Shaver Street around 4:30 p.m., according to officers.
She was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Salisbury police haven’t shared what may have led up to the shooting.
There have been no arrests in the shooting.
No additional details have been made available.
