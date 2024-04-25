Girl shot while walking in Salisbury, police say

SALSIBURY, N.C. — A girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while walking in Salisbury, police said.

The juvenile was struck by gunfire along Old Concord Road near Shaver Street around 4:30 p.m., according to officers.

She was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Salisbury police haven’t shared what may have led up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Once you knew her, you loved her’: Friend remembers woman killed in Salisbury

‘Once you knew her, you loved her’: Friend remembers woman killed in Salisbury

©2024 Cox Media Group