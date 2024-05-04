FORECAST: Messy, muggy day with isolated showers and lightning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Main threats today will be localized downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Showers will be isolated throughout the morning, but they will start to organize by late morning to early afternoon.

Winds will pick up but won’t pose too much of a threat.

Greatest threat for lightning appears to be around noon through late afternoon.

There appears to be a brief break by midday so that should allow for things to calm down a little bit.

Highs will be in the upper 70s today and low 80s tomorrow.

Sunday looks messy with on-and-off showers picking back up by late morning. Rainfall totals for the next 48 hours look around .75-1″ for the city.

Dewpoints will be high throughout the weekend so it’s going to be feeling muggy.

As of 8:07 a.m., Stanly County is under a Flash Flood Warning. Over 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional amounts will probably exceed 1 inch.

Flash Flood Warning for Stanly County in NC until 10:00am Saturday. — WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) May 4, 2024

