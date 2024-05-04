FORECAST: Messy, muggy day with isolated showers and lightning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Main threats today will be localized downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning.
- Showers will be isolated throughout the morning, but they will start to organize by late morning to early afternoon.
- Winds will pick up but won’t pose too much of a threat.
- Greatest threat for lightning appears to be around noon through late afternoon.
- There appears to be a brief break by midday so that should allow for things to calm down a little bit.
- Highs will be in the upper 70s today and low 80s tomorrow.
- Sunday looks messy with on-and-off showers picking back up by late morning. Rainfall totals for the next 48 hours look around .75-1″ for the city.
- Dewpoints will be high throughout the weekend so it’s going to be feeling muggy.
As of 8:07 a.m., Stanly County is under a Flash Flood Warning. Over 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional amounts will probably exceed 1 inch.
Flash Flood Warning for Stanly County in NC until 10:00am Saturday.— WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) May 4, 2024
Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
