FORECAST: Messy, muggy day with isolated showers and lightning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Main threats today will be localized downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning.
  • Showers will be isolated throughout the morning, but they will start to organize by late morning to early afternoon.
  • Winds will pick up but won’t pose too much of a threat.
  • Greatest threat for lightning appears to be around noon through late afternoon.
  • There appears to be a brief break by midday so that should allow for things to calm down a little bit.
  • Highs will be in the upper 70s today and low 80s tomorrow.
  • Sunday looks messy with on-and-off showers picking back up by late morning. Rainfall totals for the next 48 hours look around .75-1″ for the city.
  • Dewpoints will be high throughout the weekend so it’s going to be feeling muggy.

As of 8:07 a.m., Stanly County is under a Flash Flood Warning. Over 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional amounts will probably exceed 1 inch.

