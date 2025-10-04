Go Jen Go Foundation hosts 5th annual Pink Cupcake Walk

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, the Go Jen Go Foundation hosted its 5th annual Pink Cupcake Walk in Uptown.

The event, presented by Audi Charlotte, took place at Truist Field. More then 1,800 participants were in attendance.

Attendees took four laps around the field and enjoyed a mini cupcake at the end of each one.

During the special Breast Cancer Lap, the foundation honored all breast cancer survivors, fighters and thrivers.

