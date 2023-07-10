Gov. Cooper signs bill that creates stiff penalties for street takeovers in NC

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill that will outlaw street takeovers in North Carolina.

It’s been a problem in the Queen City and surrounding areas for years. With Senate Bill 91 now official, there will soon be stiff penalties for the crime.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has gotten creative when it comes to combating street takeovers. Officers charge drivers with reckless driving, speeding, and evading police.

On Monday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said on social media that he was thrilled to hear the news that the bipartisan bill was official.

I am thrilled to hear that Senate Bill 91 has been signed into law! This bill addresses unauthorized street takeovers and provides more support for our officers to keep the streets safer. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 10, 2023

Lt. Christopher Rorie is with CMPD’s transportation unit, and he’s responded to his fair share of street takeovers. One of those had an estimated 350 cars involved.

“This is happening everywhere,” Rorie said. “I’ve never seen so many cars in one place, and I was like, we have got a problem.”

Channel 9 has reported on these stunts countless times, with nearby residents outraged. CMPD officers can issue citations or possibly arrest drivers for things like street racing, but there’s no law on the books specifically criminalizing street stunts without racing.

The bill will take effect on December 1, 2023.

