74‑year‑old woman charged with 2nd‑degree murder in husband’s death

MONROE, N.C. — A 74‑year‑old woman has been charged with second‑degree murder after deputies say she shot and killed her husband during an argument.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots‑fired call just before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Winding Way, where Peggy Griffin told dispatchers she had accidentally shot her husband, Dennis Griffin, in the shoulder.

Deputies arrived within minutes and began life‑saving efforts, but quickly realized Dennis had been shot in the chest — not the shoulder as initially reported.

According to investigators, the couple had been arguing about past events when Peggy retrieved a .38‑caliber handgun, pointed it at her husband, and pulled the trigger.

Detectives say she then attempted to discard evidence before law enforcement arrived.

Peggy Griffin

After consulting with the Union County District Attorney’s Office, deputies arrested Peggy Griffin and charged her with second‑degree murder.

She was taken to the Union County Detention Center, where a judicial official ordered that she be held without bond.

The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

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