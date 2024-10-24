Gov. Cooper urges residents affected by Helene to apply for D-SNAP

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Thursday is the last day families affected by Tropical Storm Helene can apply for D-SNAP benefits.
D-SNAP stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told WLOS that the program gives people impacted by the storm basic access to food.
There are 27 places that are available to apply in person in western North Carolina:
Alexander County:
- Alexander County Department of Social Services - 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681
Alleghany County:
- Emerson Black Building - 1375 US Hwy 21 N, Sparta, NC 28675
Ashe County:
- Ashe County Department of Social Services - 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640
Avery County:
- Avery County Library (Basement) - 150 Library Road, Newland, NC 28657
Buncombe County:
- Buncombe County Department of Social Services - 40 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28801
Burke County:
- Burke County Department of Social Services - 700 E Parker Road, Morganton, NC 28655
Caldwell County:
- Former Walgreens Building - 621 Harper Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645
Catawba County:
- Catawba County Department of Social Services - 3030 11th Ave Drive, Hickory, NC 28602
Clay County:
- Clay County Department of Social Services, 119 Courthouse Drive, Hayesville, NC 28904
Cleveland County:
- Cleveland County Schools Transportation - 300 Kemper Road, Shelby, NC 28152
Gaston County:
- Gaston County Department of Social Services - 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052
Haywood County:
- Haywood County Health & Human Services Agency - 157 Paragon Pkwy #300, Clyde, NC 28721
Henderson County:
- Living Waters Baptist Church - 1284 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Jackson County:
- Jackson County Social Services - 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Lincoln County:
- Lincoln County Department of Social Services - 1136 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Macon County:
- Macon County Department of Social Services - 183 Holly Springs Plaza, Franklin, NC 28734
Madison County:
- Madison County Department of Social Services - 5707 US Hwy 25-70, Suite 1, Marshall, NC 28753
McDowell County
- McDowell County YMCA Gym: bottom level - 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Mitchell County:
- Mitchell County Department of Social Services - 347 Longview Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705
Polk County:
- Polk County Department of Social Services - 231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756
Rutherford County:
- Isothermal Community College (ICC) Foundation Performing Arts Center - 286 ICC Loop Road, Spindale NC 288160
Transylvania County:
- Transylvania County Library “Rogow Room” - 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard, NC 28712
Watauga County:
- Watauga County Department of Social Services - 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite C, Boone, NC 28607
Wilkes County:
- Wilkes County Department of Social Services - 304 College Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Yancey County:
- Burnsville Town Center - 6 South Main Street, Burnsville, NC 28714
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Residing in 28719:
- Qualla Boundary - 1526 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC
People can also apply online at ncdhhs.gov/dsnap or by calling 1-844-453-1117.
