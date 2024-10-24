Gov. Cooper urges residents affected by Helene to apply for D-SNAP

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Thursday is the last day families affected by Tropical Storm Helene can apply for D-SNAP benefits.

D-SNAP stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told WLOS that the program gives people impacted by the storm basic access to food.

There are 27 places that are available to apply in person in western North Carolina:

Alexander County:

Alexander County Department of Social Services - 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Alleghany County:

Emerson Black Building - 1375 US Hwy 21 N, Sparta, NC 28675

Ashe County:

Ashe County Department of Social Services - 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640

Avery County:

Avery County Library (Basement) - 150 Library Road, Newland, NC 28657

Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Department of Social Services - 40 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28801

Burke County:

Burke County Department of Social Services - 700 E Parker Road, Morganton, NC 28655

Caldwell County:

Former Walgreens Building - 621 Harper Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645

Catawba County:

Catawba County Department of Social Services - 3030 11th Ave Drive, Hickory, NC 28602

Clay County:

Clay County Department of Social Services, 119 Courthouse Drive, Hayesville, NC 28904

Cleveland County:

Cleveland County Schools Transportation - 300 Kemper Road, Shelby, NC 28152

Gaston County:

Gaston County Department of Social Services - 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052

Haywood County:

Haywood County Health & Human Services Agency - 157 Paragon Pkwy #300, Clyde, NC 28721

Henderson County:

Living Waters Baptist Church - 1284 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Jackson County:

Jackson County Social Services - 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Lincoln County:

Lincoln County Department of Social Services - 1136 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Macon County:

Macon County Department of Social Services - 183 Holly Springs Plaza, Franklin, NC 28734

Madison County:

Madison County Department of Social Services - 5707 US Hwy 25-70, Suite 1, Marshall, NC 28753

McDowell County

McDowell County YMCA Gym: bottom level - 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion, North Carolina 28752

Mitchell County:

Mitchell County Department of Social Services - 347 Longview Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705

Polk County:

Polk County Department of Social Services - 231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756

Rutherford County:

Isothermal Community College (ICC) Foundation Performing Arts Center - 286 ICC Loop Road, Spindale NC 288160

Transylvania County:

Transylvania County Library “Rogow Room” - 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard, NC 28712

Watauga County:

Watauga County Department of Social Services - 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite C, Boone, NC 28607

Wilkes County:

Wilkes County Department of Social Services - 304 College Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Yancey County:

Burnsville Town Center - 6 South Main Street, Burnsville, NC 28714

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Residing in 28719:

Qualla Boundary - 1526 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC

People can also apply online at ncdhhs.gov/dsnap or by calling 1-844-453-1117.

