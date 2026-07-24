Gov. Josh Stein highlights raises for public safety officers

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein highlighted raises for public safety officers that are included in the state budget.

Those raises include:

16.2% increase for SBI and ALE officers

15% for highway patrol

13% for correctional officers

6.5% for probation and parole officers

“Law enforcement careers are demanding and sometimes dangerous, but they are so important and rewarding,” said Stein in a news release. “We must do everything in our power to support those who keep North Carolinians safe. With this state budget, we are sending a clear message that we value our law enforcement officers and are investing in the next generation of North Carolinians who choose a career to keep people safe.”

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